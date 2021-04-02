Seoul stocks open steeply higher on U.S. stimulus project
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday on the back of a massive infrastructure project by the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 30.08 points, or 0.97 percent, to 3,117.48 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks traded bullish due to market optimism over a US$2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal in the U.S., which local investors hailed as a sign of rising global demand.
Auto and tech shares got off to a strong start, taking a cue from the overnight tech rally on Wall Street.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 2.17 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.07 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 3.65 percent, and internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.26 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.61 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,127.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.55 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
N. Korea steals over US$300 mln to support weapons development in 2020: UN panel
-
S. Korea to adopt 'vaccine passport' showing person's COVID-19 vaccination status: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 2nd day, Busan under tougher distancing rules