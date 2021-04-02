Rare all-Korean pitching duel set on KBO Opening Day

It could be a preview of the Korean Series between the two trendy preseason picks to contend for this year's title. In 2020, Rucinski was 19-5 with a 3.05 ERA and picked up two wins and a save in the Dinos' Korean Series title run. Kelly was 15-7 with a 3.32 ERA last year, including an 11-1 record with a 2.22 ERA in the second half.