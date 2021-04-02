Ex-Cleveland GM wishes Choo Shin-soo success in KBO
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- On July 26, 2006, Mark Shapiro, then general manager of the Cleveland Indians, pulled off a trade that altered the career of a 24-year-old South Korean player.
Shapiro, currently president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, acquired outfielder Choo Shin-soo from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for first baseman Ben Broussard and cash.
It ended up being heavily lopsided in Cleveland's favor. Choo, who had been buried behind Ichiro Suzuki in right field depth chart with the Mariners, blossomed into a five-tool threat during his seven seasons in Cleveland. He earned down-ballot MVP votes in 2010, when he batted .300/.401/.484 with then-career highs of 22 homers and 22 steals. He was a Gold Glove finalist in right field in 2012.
Choo was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds in late 2012, and then hit free agency after his lone season with the Reds. Choo signed a seven-year, US$130 million contract with the Texas Rangers before the 2014 season. During his Rangers tenure, Choo put up four 20-homer seasons and earned his lone All-Star selection in 2018.
After his seven-year deal ran out, Choo, 38, signed with the SSG Landers of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) and will begin his first professional season in his native country on Saturday.
Broussard, though, only lasted a season and a half with the Mariners and played his last major league game in 2008.
In an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, after mostly discussing the Blue Jays' South Korean pitcher, Ryu Hyun-jin, Shapiro also reminisced about Choo.
"Choo was one of the finer, better human beings that have been around the game. Such a positive guy," Shapiro said with a smile. "I've got great memories of him: getting his first extended major league opportunity in Cleveland and turning into a great player; starting his family in Cleveland with his first son being born while he was playing with the Indians.
"He is just a person that I have tremendous respect for as a competitor and athlete but maybe most importantly as a person and a father and a friend and a teammate," Shapiro continued. "A guy that I respect greatly and wish well. And I think it's pretty neat that he's getting the chance to go back to Korea and maybe finish his career there."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
