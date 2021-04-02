Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 April 02, 2021

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

March 27 -- N.K. accuses Biden of 'provocation' for criticizing missile launches

29 -- N. Korea accuses U.N. of 'double standard' for criticizing recent missile test

-- Biden does not intend to meet with N.K. leader: White House

30 -- N.K. leader's sister slams Moon as 'parrot' repeating Washington's 'gangster-like logic'

-- Cheong Wa Dae calls N. Korea's criticism of President Moon 'regrettable'

-- State Department says U.S. will hold N. Korea accountable for 'egregious' human rights violations

-- U.N. Security Council meets on N.K. missile launches, but no action

31 -- N. Korea steals over US$300 mln to support weapons development in 2020: UN panel
April 1 -- Denuclearization will be at center of new N. Korea policy: State Dept.
