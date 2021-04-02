Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. accuses Biden of 'provocation' for criticizing missile launches
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday accused U.S. President Joe Biden of making a "provocation" for criticizing its recent missile launches, claiming the firings are an exercise of its self-defense right and warning the United States will face "something that is not good" if such "thoughtless remarks" continue.
Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, made the statement, a day after Biden said the North's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles Thursday was in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"We express our deep apprehension over the U.S. chief executive faulting the regular testfire, exercise of our state's right to self-defense, as the violation of UN 'resolutions' and openly revealing his deep-seated hostility toward the DPRK," Ri said.
------------
N. Korea to hold conference of 'cell secretaries' in early April: state media
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold a conference early next month of the secretaries of "party cells," the grassroots units of the ruling Workers Party, state media reported Sunday, as the country tries to achieve goals laid out in a party congress earlier this year.
"The Secretariat of the Central Committee of the ruling party decided to convene the sixth conference of cell Secretaries to discuss and guide the affairs in prioritizing the position and role of the Party cells", the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
It will also be about "consolidating the WPK organizationally and ideologically, as required by a new high stage of the developing revolution," the KCNA said.
------------
N.K. paper stresses local economy as 'cornerstone' of national development
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Sunday called for local economic development to achieve self-reliance in securing food and other key necessities, saying cities and counties are a "cornerstone" of the national economy.
"Development of cities and counties are a major requirement for an improvement in livelihood of people," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said. "To significantly improve the livelihoods of people, resolving the food problem, and producing and securing necessities should be guaranteed."
"Just as the cornerstone should be strong for a house to be strong, development of cities and counties should precede the construction of socialism and prosperity of a nation," the paper added.
------------
N. Korea accuses U.N. of 'double standard' for criticizing recent missile test
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday accused the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) of violating its sovereignty and applying a "double standard" as it is set to hold a meeting this week to discuss Pyongyang's recent missile launches.
Jo Chol-su, director-general of the Department of International Organizations of North Korea's foreign ministry, made the criticism in a statement, as the UNSC is to hold a closed-door meeting Tuesday after the North test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles last week.
"I strongly denounce the moves of UNSC as a serious infringement upon the dignity of an independent state and its sovereignty and a wanton violation of the UN Charter, as UNSC is holding meetings on and conducting investigations into the DPRK with its extreme bias and double standard," Jo said in the statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
------------
N. Korea to hold large sports competition to mark birth anniv. of state founder
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold a large sports competition next month to mark the birth anniversary of state founder Kim Il-sung, state media reported Monday.
The sports competition among athletes, students and workers from each province will kick off April 5 in Pyongyang and run through April 15, the birth anniversary of the late grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The founder's birthday, referred to in the North as the Day of the Sun, is the country's biggest national holiday and has often been commemorated with massive military parades and other cultural and sports events.
------------
N.K. leader's sister slams Moon as 'parrot' repeating Washington's 'gangster-like logic'
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his speech on the North's recent missile launches, mocking him as a "parrot" that repeats the United States' "gangster-like logic."
Kim Yo-jong made the criticism in a statement after Moon said on Friday in a speech that any action that could undercut the mood for dialogue is "undesirable," hours after Pyongyang confirmed its test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles.
She said it makes no sense for Moon to criticize the North's "self-defense" missile test after he described South Korea's own missile tests as efforts to build peace and dialogue in a speech in July last year.
------------
N.K. leader visits construction site for riverside flats again in week
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a construction site for riverside apartments in Pyongyang again in a week, state media reported Thursday, an apparent move to underscore his commitment to improving the livelihoods of people.
Kim's "field guidance" trip to the construction site for "800 terraced apartment buildings" along the Pothong River marked the second time after he visited on March 25 without attending a test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles.
"Strict supervision over every construction process must be exercised, building-materials economized in every way with high demand, accidents of all kinds prevented and excellent construction experience introduced to the capital city construction," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency.
------------
N. Korean airline publishes flight schedule to China, but no flight detected yet
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's national carrier was set to operate two flights between Pyongyang and Beijing this week, its website showed Thursday, drawing attention to whether the route will resume after more than a year of suspension amid coronavirus concerns.
According to the flight schedule released on Air Koryo's website, the airline's JS251 flight will depart from Pyongyang at 4:00 p.m. and arrive in Beijing at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday. Another flight is scheduled to depart from Beijing for Pyongyang on Friday.
As of 4:30 p.m., however, no flight took off from Pyongyang, according to Flightradar24, a real-time flight tracker. Some speculated that the airline could have tested its website in preparation to resume flights to China.
(END)
