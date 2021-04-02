Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Law banning leaflets into N. Korea to take effect this week
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- A law banning the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea will take effect this week, the unification ministry said Monday.
The amendment to the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, set to go into effect Tuesday, has raised concerns that it could hurt freedom of expression and undercut efforts to send information into the reclusive North.
"In the process of enforcing the ban, we will strive to do so in a way in line with the government's goal of improving the human rights situation of North Koreans and inter-Korean relations, and bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing Monday.
------------
Minister urges N. Korea to respond to calls for humanitarian cooperation
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday that inter-Korean cooperation in the humanitarian area can be a good starting point for the resumption of talks between the two sides, urging North Korea to show a "flexible" response to offers for exchanges.
Lee made the remarks at a seminar in Seoul to discuss the possibility of running trains to send cheering squads of the two Koreas to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, adding that Seoul will do its best to create the momentum needed to turn currently chilled inter-Korean relations around.
"Humanitarian cooperation between the two Koreas could be a good first button to fasten for the creation of trust on the Korean Peninsula and resumption of talks," Lee said.
------------
Cheong Wa Dae calls N. Korea's criticism of President Moon 'regrettable'
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae formally expressed regret Tuesday over a vitriolic verbal attack by the North Korean leader's sister on President Moon Jae-in.
"It's regrettable," a Cheong Wa Dae official said during a press briefing. "I think North Korea should also show its will for dialogue."
He was responding to a question about Cheong Wa Dae's position on the latest statement issued by Kim Yo-jong, who holds the title of vice director of the Information and Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).
------------
N.K. people's access to information should be expanded without hurting rights of other people: ministry
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean people's access to outside information should be expanded but not at the expense of the safety of people living in border regions in South Korea, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
A ministry official made the remarks after the U.S. State Department stressed the importance of free flows of information to the reclusive North, referring to South Korea's recently enforced law banning the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets in its annual human rights report.
"Our government also recognizes the importance of enhancing North Korean people's right to know and information flows (to the North)," the official said. "It is still not desirable that such efforts are made in a way that would hurt the rights of other people and the lives, bodies and peace of the people living in border regions."
------------
S. Korea considering allowing civilian aid to N. Korea amid increasing signs of border easing: official
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The government is considering allowing local aid groups to resume assistance to North Korea as the country is showing increasing signs of easing its border restrictions with China, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
"The possibility of the North Korea-China border restrictions easing has been constantly observed, and it is rather increasing," the official said.
"We plan to make a conclusion in the direction of allowing nongovernmental organizations to resume humanitarian assistance to the North as we have received requests from aid groups on resuming assistance and have seen increasing signs of change in the North Korea-China border," she added.
(END)
