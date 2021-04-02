Insurers' lending grows 7.8 pct in 2020
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Loans extended by insurance companies in South Korea rose 7.8 percent on-year last year, led by increases in home-backed lending and corporate loans, the financial watchdog said Friday.
Insurers' outstanding loans totaled 253 trillion won (US$224.4 billion) as of end-December, compared with 234.7 trillion won the previous year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their loans to households rose 2 trillion won on-year to 123.1 trillion won last year as the extension of home-backed lending increased amid rising housing prices. Insurers' mortgage loans grew 3.2 trillion won to 47.2 trillion won.
Lending to companies amounted to 129.7 trillion won as of end-December, up 16.3 trillion won from a year earlier.
The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or unpaid interest for at least a month, came to 0.17 percent in 2020, down 0.09 percentage point from a year earlier.
The delinquency rate for household loans declined 0.2 percentage point to 0.38 percent, while that for corporate lending came to 0.08 percent, down 0.03 percentage point.
The ratio of nonperforming loans came to 0.15 percent, unchanged from three months earlier, the FSS said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
S. Korea to adopt 'vaccine passport' showing person's COVID-19 vaccination status: PM
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
N. Korea steals over US$300 mln to support weapons development in 2020: UN panel
-
Seoul sends proposal to co-host 2032 Olympics with Pyongyang to IOC
-
New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 3rd day; virus curbs tightened in Busan