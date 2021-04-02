Nongshim 283,500 DN 1,500

LG Corp. 92,500 UP 1,200

KAL 27,250 UP 50

Hyosung 86,600 DN 900

SGBC 80,700 DN 300

POSCO CHEMICAL 158,500 UP 3,000

BoryungPharm 21,100 UP 150

L&L 14,650 DN 350

HYUNDAI STEEL 46,950 UP 600

LOTTE 33,700 UP 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,170 UP 10

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 DN 100

Shinsegae 274,000 DN 5,000

ORION Holdings 14,500 UP 50

SKNetworks 5,610 0

Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 DN 400

Daesang 25,400 0

SamsungF&MIns 186,500 DN 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,650 UP 100

Kogas 32,850 DN 550

DL 84,300 DN 1,400

SK hynix 141,000 UP 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,900 DN 600

ShinhanGroup 36,350 DN 450

HITEJINRO 36,500 UP 250

Youngpoong 581,000 DN 1,000

Yuhan 63,200 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 182,000 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 49,300 DN 50

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,000 DN 200

KiaMtr 86,600 UP 3,100

HyundaiEng&Const 43,550 0

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,000 DN 100

Daewoong 32,550 UP 50

AmoreG 66,100 UP 500

HyundaiMtr 233,500 UP 14,500

BukwangPharm 23,300 DN 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 71,900 UP 2,700

SamyangFood 90,600 UP 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 DN 350

(MORE)