KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 283,500 DN 1,500
LG Corp. 92,500 UP 1,200
KAL 27,250 UP 50
Hyosung 86,600 DN 900
SGBC 80,700 DN 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 158,500 UP 3,000
BoryungPharm 21,100 UP 150
L&L 14,650 DN 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,950 UP 600
LOTTE 33,700 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,170 UP 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 DN 100
Shinsegae 274,000 DN 5,000
ORION Holdings 14,500 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,610 0
Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 DN 400
Daesang 25,400 0
SamsungF&MIns 186,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,650 UP 100
Kogas 32,850 DN 550
DL 84,300 DN 1,400
SK hynix 141,000 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,900 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 36,350 DN 450
HITEJINRO 36,500 UP 250
Youngpoong 581,000 DN 1,000
Yuhan 63,200 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 182,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 49,300 DN 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,000 DN 200
KiaMtr 86,600 UP 3,100
HyundaiEng&Const 43,550 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,000 DN 100
Daewoong 32,550 UP 50
AmoreG 66,100 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 233,500 UP 14,500
BukwangPharm 23,300 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,900 UP 2,700
SamyangFood 90,600 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 DN 350
