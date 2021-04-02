KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ CheilJedang 411,500 DN 4,500
TaekwangInd 954,000 UP 30,000
SsangyongCement 7,450 DN 60
DB INSURANCE 46,500 DN 700
SamsungElec 84,800 UP 1,900
GCH Corp 34,400 DN 300
NHIS 11,550 UP 50
SK Discovery 61,000 DN 200
Binggrae 59,700 UP 100
LS 66,500 DN 1,200
GC Corp 347,000 DN 5,500
KPIC 321,500 DN 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 44,100 UP 750
LotteChilsung 132,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,710 UP 30
SKC 133,500 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 668,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,100 DN 250
POSCO 318,500 0
SPC SAMLIP 73,200 0
SAMSUNG SDS 190,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,350 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,830 UP 25
GS E&C 41,850 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 7,630 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 140,000 0
KCC 229,000 DN 6,000
SKBP 105,000 UP 500
Hanwha 30,750 DN 900
DB HiTek 57,500 DN 200
CJ 93,000 DN 200
JWPHARMA 29,700 DN 250
LGInt 30,850 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 13,200 0
KEPCO E&C 25,900 UP 2,900
GS Retail 37,600 DN 650
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,000 0
KSOE 131,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,750 DN 1,150
IlyangPharm 32,950 DN 350
(MORE)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
S. Korea to adopt 'vaccine passport' showing person's COVID-19 vaccination status: PM
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
N. Korea steals over US$300 mln to support weapons development in 2020: UN panel
-
Seoul sends proposal to co-host 2032 Olympics with Pyongyang to IOC
-
New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 3rd day; virus curbs tightened in Busan