KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 118,500 UP 2,000
Ottogi 571,000 UP 1,000
OCI 116,000 DN 3,000
F&F 133,500 DN 5,000
NamsunAlum 3,720 DN 145
MERITZ SECU 4,510 DN 70
HtlShilla 85,900 0
Hanmi Science 57,500 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 195,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 301,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 60,400 DN 800
HMM 28,050 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 82,600 UP 5,000
KorZinc 405,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,380 DN 140
SYC 57,700 0
KumhoPetrochem 257,000 DN 9,500
Mobis 306,000 UP 11,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,900 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 11,350 0
S-1 82,100 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 66,500 UP 2,300
ZINUS 79,900 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 56,000 DN 500
S-Oil 81,200 UP 900
Hanchem 261,000 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 210,000 UP 1,000
DWS 49,150 UP 100
Hanon Systems 18,200 0
SK 284,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 81,300 DN 1,600
Handsome 40,250 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 15,050 0
COWAY 66,400 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,000 DN 1,500
IBK 9,040 DN 50
KEPCO 23,450 DN 50
SamsungSecu 39,350 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 14,150 DN 400
SKTelecom 281,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
S. Korea to adopt 'vaccine passport' showing person's COVID-19 vaccination status: PM
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
N. Korea steals over US$300 mln to support weapons development in 2020: UN panel
-
Seoul sends proposal to co-host 2032 Olympics with Pyongyang to IOC
-
New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 3rd day; virus curbs tightened in Busan