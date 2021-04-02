Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 April 02, 2021

SNT MOTIV 62,000 DN 300
HyundaiElev 44,900 DN 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,550 0
SamsungEng 13,900 0
SAMSUNG C&T 124,500 0
PanOcean 6,090 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 21,350 UP 350
KT 27,600 DN 600
DONGSUH 33,550 UP 1,250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197500 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 19,300 DN 200
LG Uplus 12,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,600 UP 100
KT&G 81,300 DN 100
DHICO 13,000 UP 350
Doosanfc 50,500 DN 1,000
LG Display 22,900 UP 400
Kangwonland 25,350 DN 50
NAVER 379,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 501,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 885,000 UP 10,000
KIWOOM 135,000 UP 2,500
DSME 27,800 UP 400
DSINFRA 10,750 UP 150
DWEC 6,460 UP 20
DongwonF&B 191,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 33,100 UP 850
LGH&H 1,570,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 828,000 UP 9,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,200 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 158,500 DN 500
Celltrion 320,500 DN 4,000
Huchems 22,050 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,800 DN 600
KIH 89,900 UP 4,300
LOTTE Himart 40,250 DN 650
GS 39,250 UP 50
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
