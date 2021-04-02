SNT MOTIV 62,000 DN 300

HyundaiElev 44,900 DN 200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,550 0

SamsungEng 13,900 0

SAMSUNG C&T 124,500 0

PanOcean 6,090 UP 100

SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 DN 250

CheilWorldwide 21,350 UP 350

KT 27,600 DN 600

DONGSUH 33,550 UP 1,250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197500 DN4000

LOTTE TOUR 19,300 DN 200

LG Uplus 12,300 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 77,600 UP 100

KT&G 81,300 DN 100

DHICO 13,000 UP 350

Doosanfc 50,500 DN 1,000

LG Display 22,900 UP 400

Kangwonland 25,350 DN 50

NAVER 379,500 UP 1,000

Kakao 501,000 UP 2,000

NCsoft 885,000 UP 10,000

KIWOOM 135,000 UP 2,500

DSME 27,800 UP 400

DSINFRA 10,750 UP 150

DWEC 6,460 UP 20

DongwonF&B 191,500 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 33,100 UP 850

LGH&H 1,570,000 DN 8,000

LGCHEM 828,000 UP 9,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,200 DN 1,100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 158,500 DN 500

Celltrion 320,500 DN 4,000

Huchems 22,050 DN 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 131,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,800 DN 600

KIH 89,900 UP 4,300

LOTTE Himart 40,250 DN 650

GS 39,250 UP 50

