KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,250 DN 350
LIG Nex1 41,250 UP 800
Fila Holdings 42,150 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,150 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,060 DN 80
AMOREPACIFIC 258,500 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 10,450 DN 100
SK Innovation 241,500 0
POONGSAN 32,900 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 53,900 DN 1,100
Hansae 19,550 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 80,400 UP 1,400
Youngone Corp 38,650 DN 800
CSWIND 72,000 DN 2,400
GKL 16,200 DN 350
KOLON IND 59,500 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 317,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 6,570 DN 120
emart 169,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY470 50 DN950
KOLMAR KOREA 56,400 DN 700
HANJINKAL 57,400 0
DoubleUGames 67,800 UP 300
CUCKOO 125,500 UP 4,000
COSMAX 120,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 68,000 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 744,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 60,800 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 40,450 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,050 UP 1,100
Netmarble 127,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S282000 DN1000
ORION 130,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,200 DN 900
BGF Retail 159,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 265,000 UP 8,500
HDC-OP 28,700 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 DN 50
Big Hit 243,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
S. Korea to adopt 'vaccine passport' showing person's COVID-19 vaccination status: PM
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
N. Korea steals over US$300 mln to support weapons development in 2020: UN panel
-
Seoul sends proposal to co-host 2032 Olympics with Pyongyang to IOC
-
New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 3rd day; virus curbs tightened in Busan