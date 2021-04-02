(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae seeks Moon-Biden summit in April: sources
(ATTN: UPDATES with Cheong Wa Dae's statement in paras 6-8)
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in may hold his first face-to-face summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as early as this month, an informed source here said Friday.
Moon and Biden plan to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit to be held in Britain in June, which would set the stage for their meeting.
But the two sides are "in close consultations" to arrange the first Moon-Biden summit ahead of the G-7 session, according to the source privy to the matter.
If agreed, chances are high that Moon will travel to Washington, D.C.
The issue is expected to be raised during a meeting between Suh Hoon, Moon's top national security aide, and Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, in the United States later this week.
A schedule for the summit is expected to be "outlined" after Suh returns home, another source said.
Cheong Wa Dae stated that for now, it has nothing to confirm in connection with a relevant news report.
The allies are "continuing to consult closely" with each other on holding summit talks, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a brief text message to reporters.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is already scheduled to visit there in mid-April for talks with Biden.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
S. Korea to adopt 'vaccine passport' showing person's COVID-19 vaccination status: PM
-
N. Korea steals over US$300 mln to support weapons development in 2020: UN panel
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 3rd day; virus curbs tightened in Busan
-
Seoul sends proposal to co-host 2032 Olympics with Pyongyang to IOC