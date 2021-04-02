Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae seeks Moon-Biden summit in April: sources
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in may hold his first face-to-face summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as early as this month, an informed source here said Friday.
Moon and Biden plan to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit to be held in Britain in June, which would set the stage for their meeting.
-----------------
(LEAD) Police seek to arrest ex-Gyeonggi Province official for alleged land speculation
SUWON -- Police sought an arrest warrant on Friday for a former public servant at the Gyeonggi provincial government over suspicions that he bought a piece of land for speculative purposes using undisclosed information.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency asked a court to issue the warrant for a former senior official at the investment promotion team of the government. It also requested the issuance of an order to ban him from selling his land pending investigation into the allegation.
-----------------
Court-led restructuring set to begin for SsangYong Motor
SEOUL -- A court-led restructuring process for SsangYong Motor Co. is set to begin as early as next week as a sole potential investor didn't submit a letter of intent to acquire the financially troubled carmaker, industry sources said Friday.
SsangYong Motor's Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has been in talks with U.S. vehicle importer HAAH Automotive Holdings Inc. to sell its majority stake in the Korean unit as part of its global reorganization plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-----------------
Over 70 pct of S. Koreans willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots: poll
SEOUL -- Over 7 out of 10 South Koreans are willing to receive coronavirus vaccine shots, a poll showed Friday.
In a survey on 1,000 people aged 18 and above conducted on Wednesday and Thursday by Gallup Korea, 71 percent said they would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Among them, 50 percent said they will "definitely" receive vaccine shots.
-----------------
Moon's approval rating drops to another record low of 32 pct: Gallup
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has fallen for the third consecutive week, reaching an all-time low of 32 percent, due mainly to his government's unpopular housing policy, a poll showed Friday.
In Gallup Korea's survey of 1,000 adults nationwide conducted from Tuesday through Thursday, only 32 percent gave a positive assessment of Moon's presidency, down 2 percentage points from the previous week and the lowest since his inauguration in 2017.
-----------------
Insurers' lending grows 7.8 pct in 2020
SEOUL -- Loans extended by insurance companies in South Korea rose 7.8 percent on-year last year, led by increases in home-backed lending and corporate loans, the financial watchdog said Friday.
Insurers' outstanding loans totaled 253 trillion won (US$224.4 billion) as of end-December, compared with 234.7 trillion won the previous year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
-----------------
Seoul stocks hit six-week high on U.S. stimulus hopes
SEOUL -- South Korea's benchmark stock index closed at the highest point in six weeks Friday on strong foreign and institutional buying amid hopes for a massive infrastructure project in the United States. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.4 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 3,112.8 points, the highest number since Feb. 17.
-----------------
K-pop boy band Seventeen shines in 1st performance on Ellen DeGeneres show
SEOUL -- K-pop boy band Seventeen made its first appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday (U.S. time), giving a performance of its 2019 smash song "Hit."
The 13-member group, in black leather outfits, delivered a pre-recorded performance of its EDM number on the popular American talk show.
