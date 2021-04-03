U.S. and allies reaffirm commitment to denuclearization of N. Korea
WASHINGTON, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The top security advisers of South Korea, Japan and the United States reaffirmed their countries' commitment to peace on the Korean Peninsula on Friday, pledging trilateral efforts toward denuclearization of North Korea.
They also underscored the need for full implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that prohibit any nuclear and ballistic missile testing by the North.
"The national security advisors shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization," the White House said of a meeting between National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his South Korean and Japanese counterparts -- Suh Hoon and Shigeru Kitamura.
"They agreed on the imperative for full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions by the international community, including North Korea, preventing proliferation, and cooperating to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," it added in a released statement.
