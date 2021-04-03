Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 03, 2021
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/15 Rain 100
Incheon 16/15 Rain 100
Suwon 17/14 Rain 90
Cheongju 18/14 Rain 70
Daejeon 17/14 Rain 70
Chuncheon 15/11 Rain 80
Gangneung 14/11 Sunny 80
Jeonju 20/16 Rain 60
Gwangju 19/16 Rain 80
Jeju 22/17 Rain 60
Daegu 20/12 Rain 80
Busan 18/14 Sunny 80
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
Most Saved
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to get scaled-back volume of AstraZeneca vaccines this week
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 3rd day; virus curbs tightened in Busan
-
New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 3rd day; virus curbs tightened in Busan
-
Police blame driver for deadly Tesla accident in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae seeks Moon-Biden summit in April: sources