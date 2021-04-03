Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 03, 2021

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/15 Rain 100

Incheon 16/15 Rain 100

Suwon 17/14 Rain 90

Cheongju 18/14 Rain 70

Daejeon 17/14 Rain 70

Chuncheon 15/11 Rain 80

Gangneung 14/11 Sunny 80

Jeonju 20/16 Rain 60

Gwangju 19/16 Rain 80

Jeju 22/17 Rain 60

Daegu 20/12 Rain 80

Busan 18/14 Sunny 80

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!