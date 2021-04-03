Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:11 April 03, 2021

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Voters heading to polling stations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- By-elections heat up as early voting turnout likely hit record high (Kookmin Daily)
-- Turnout rate of early voting expected to reach record high (Donga llbo)
-- Early voting for by-elections begins (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea's vaccination pace ranks 111th in world (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon's real estate policy at risk (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 40-somethings hate conservative parties behind two ex-presidents Lee, Park (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon-Biden summit expected to take place in late-April (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Revenge spending on Jeju Island (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Bitcoin bubble in Korea (Korea Economic Daily)
