EXO's Baekhyun to join military next month
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Baekhyun, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will join the military next month to fulfill his mandatory military service, his agency said Saturday.
The 28-year-old singer is set to enlist on May 6, according to SM Entertainment. The agency did not elaborate further on the venue and schedule of the enlistment.
Baekhyun released his third solo EP "Bambi" last week, following his million-seller "Delight" in 2020.
He will be the sixth EXO member to enlist in the military after Xiumin, D.O., Chen, Suho and Chanyeol. The first two have already completed their service.
Currently, all able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory military service for about 18 months in a country that faces North Korea across a heavily fortified border.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to get scaled-back volume of AstraZeneca vaccines this week
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 3rd day; virus curbs tightened in Busan
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae seeks Moon-Biden summit in April: sources
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 3rd day; virus curbs tightened in Busan
-
Iran likely to release seized S. Korean tanker, captain as early as next week: source