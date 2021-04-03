(LEAD) Choo Shin-soo's KBO debut rained out

Choo, the 38-year-old former major leaguer now with the South Korean club SSG Landers, was scheduled to play in his first Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season game on Saturday. But the Landers' game against the Lotte Giants at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, was rained out, along with three of four other games: the Kia Tigers versus the Doosan Bears in Seoul, the Hanwha Eagles against the KT Wiz in Suwon and the LG Twins against the NC Dinos in Changwon.