ERA champion, unheralded outfielder shine in KBO season-opening victory
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- After capturing South Korean baseball's ERA title in 2020, Kiwoom Heroes' left-hander Eric Jokisch picked up where he left off on Saturday.
The American ace tossed seven solid innings against the Samsung Lions on Opening Day at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, allowing only a run on five hits. He struck out two and didn't issue any walk, as the Heroes took the game 6-1.
Jokisch set the tone right from the first inning by getting three straight groundouts. He was perfect in his first time through the Lions' lineup.
Jokisch gave up a leadoff single to Park Hae-min in the fourth, but got two groundballs to get out of the inning unscathed, the latter being a 4-6-3 double play ball off the bat of Koo Ja-wook.
The fifth inning put vintage Jokisch on display, as the left-hander needed just eight pitches to retire the side in order -- a flyout followed by two groundouts.
A leadoff single by Kim Hun-gon in the sixth was erased in a bizarre play. Left fielder Lee Yong-kyu made what appeared to be an outstanding catch at the wall on a ball hit by Lee Hak-ju, though replays showed the ball hit the fence first before landing in the left fielder's glove. Third base umpire Kim Sung-chul signalled the ball wasn't caught and was in play.
But Kim Hun-gon, who made a turn at second base, apparently didn't see the umpire. Thinking the ball had been caught, Kim ran back to first base, and passed Lee Hak-ju, who was standing between first and second base, on the way. Umpires gathered to discuss the play, and called both runners out. Jokisch retired the next batter and faced the minimum 18 batters through six frames.
Jokisch gave up three singles and a run in the seventh, but the Heroes still led 5-1 at that point.
Jokisch got through six innings on 63 pitches, but needed 26 to finish out the seventh. The bullpen took over to begin the eighth.
Jokisch pitched to a 2.14 ERA in 159 2/3 innings across 27 starts last year.
At the plate on Saturday, Song Woo-hyun did unexpected damage from No. 9 spot.
He got his first Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) hit with a double in the fifth inning. Though a runner scored on the play, it was after an error by shortstop Lee Hak-ju and Song wasn't credited with an RBI.
Song took the matter into his own hands in the sixth inning, knocking in two runs with a two-out, bases-loaded single to stake the Heroes to a 5-0 lead.
Song, 24, was 0-for-12 with four strikeouts as a rookie last year.
