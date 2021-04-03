Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Early voting turnout for by-elections hits record high of 20.54 pct

All News 18:49 April 03, 2021

April 3 (Yonhap) -- The turnout of early voting for next week's Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections came to 20.54 percent, the highest in South Korea's by-election history, election authorities said Saturday.

