Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:10 April 04, 2021

SEOUL, Apr. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/09 Cloudy 10

Incheon 15/09 Cloudy 0

Suwon 16/09 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 15/10 Rain 20

Daejeon 14/11 Rain 30

Chuncheon 14/07 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 10/07 Rain 0

Jeonju 14/12 Rain 30

Gwangju 15/11 Rain 60

Jeju 13/11 Rain 60

Daegu 12/11 Rain 30

Busan 14/12 Rain 30

