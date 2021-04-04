Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 S. Koreans killed in construction site accident

All News 20:00 April 04, 2021

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- A wooden building collapsed during reinforcement work, killing two South Korean workers, in the southern city of Gwangju, police said Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, four workers were buried under the wreckage of an old wooden house, an official at the Dongbu Fire Station said over the phone.

Two of them were killed in the accident and the other two were transferred to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

Police are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident, he said.

This photo taken on April 4, 2021, shows firefighters rescuing workers buried in the wreckage of a wooden building during the reinforcement work in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

