Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't hints at raising social distancing level if COVID-19 spread continues this week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Early voting turnout for by-elections hits record 20.54 pct (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ahead of by-elections, ruling party, opposition party both confident in victories (Donga llbo)
-- Early voting turnout for by-elections reaches record 20.54 pct amid rainy weather (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Health authorities warn of 4th wave of pandemic (Segye Times)
-- Nation at crossroads for 4th wave of pandemic, 1,000 infections per day possible (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Facing crossroads for 4th wave of pandemic, gov't considers shutting down karaoke (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 500-plus COVID-19 infections for 5th day, gov't warns of reaching crossroads for 4th wave (Hankyoreh)
-- Early voting turnout for by-elections reaches record 20.54 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S., China put pressure on S. Korea on forming technological alliance (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kakao seeks 400 bln-won purchase of web fiction platform Radish (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Nuclear issue requires 'diplomatic solution' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK's denuclearization receives fresh attention at top security meetings (Korea Herald)
-- US, China push S. Korea into tricky balancing act (Korea Times)
(END)
-
