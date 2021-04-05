Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't hints at raising social distancing level if COVID-19 spread continues this week (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Early voting turnout for by-elections hits record 20.54 pct (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ahead of by-elections, ruling party, opposition party both confident in victories (Donga llbo)

-- Early voting turnout for by-elections reaches record 20.54 pct amid rainy weather (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Health authorities warn of 4th wave of pandemic (Segye Times)

-- Nation at crossroads for 4th wave of pandemic, 1,000 infections per day possible (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Facing crossroads for 4th wave of pandemic, gov't considers shutting down karaoke (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 500-plus COVID-19 infections for 5th day, gov't warns of reaching crossroads for 4th wave (Hankyoreh)

-- Early voting turnout for by-elections reaches record 20.54 pct (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S., China put pressure on S. Korea on forming technological alliance (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Kakao seeks 400 bln-won purchase of web fiction platform Radish (Korea Economic Daily)

