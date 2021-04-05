(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 5)

A civilian-military joint investigation team announced in June 2010 that the battleship had been split in half by an explosion and sunk in the darkness. They concluded that the explosion was caused by a torpedo fired from a small North Korean submarine. The South Korean Navy found evidence -- the propellers, a propulsion motor, and a steering section of a torpedo apparently made by North Korea -- along the seabed close to the site of the sinking. Seventy-three experts from five countries -- South Korea, the US, Britain, Australia and Sweden -- participated in the investigation. All of the deceased sailors were treated as war dead.