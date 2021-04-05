Today in Korean history
April 6
1887 -- The Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) sets up a government agency in charge of telegraph services.
1984 -- The Seoul Olympic Organizing Committee selects a tiger, named Hodori, as the official mascot of the 1988 Olympic Games.
2015 -- South Korea criticizes Japan for intensifying its claim to Dokdo, a set of rocky islets in the East Sea, in new school textbooks. The foreign ministry in Seoul called on Tokyo to make better efforts to improve bilateral ties. In 2015, 13 of 18 textbooks for Japanese middle schools contained Japan's claim that South Korea is illegally occupying Dokdo, up from four in 2011.
2018 -- Former President Park Geun-hye is sentenced to 24 years in prison and a 18 billion-won fine in a massive corruption scandal that toppled her from power early last year. The Seoul Central District Court meted out the guilty verdict for the former leader, about a year after her arrest in late March 2017. The Supreme Court handed down the final verdict of a 20-year sentence on Park on Jan. 14, 2021.
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(LEAD) LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 500 for 5th day, another potential wave worrisome
-
N. Korea slams Japanese textbooks for distorting history, justifying invasion
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back below 500 on fewer tests; tougher curbs under review amid potential upticks