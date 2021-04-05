Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:09 April 05, 2021
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/05 Cloudy 20
Incheon 15/06 Cloudy 20
Suwon 18/04 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/04 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 19/01 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 15/04 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 18/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 15/11 Cloudy 0
Daegu 17/04 Sunny 0
Busan 16/07 Sunny 0
(END)
