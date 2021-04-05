Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:09 April 05, 2021

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/05 Cloudy 20

Incheon 15/06 Cloudy 20

Suwon 18/04 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/04 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 19/01 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 15/04 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 18/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 15/11 Cloudy 0

Daegu 17/04 Sunny 0

Busan 16/07 Sunny 0
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!