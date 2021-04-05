Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open lower on doubts over U.S. infrastructure project

All News 09:30 April 05, 2021

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday as investors speculate on a U.S. congressional pushback over the massive size of the $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal in the United States.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.71 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,108.09 points in the first 18 minutes of trading.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.24 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.71 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.21 percent, and internet portal operator Naver shed 0.4 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat.

Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 1.75 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,128.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.95 won from the previous session's close.

