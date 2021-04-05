2 soldiers, arms procurement agency official test positive for virus
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Two Army soldiers and an arms procurement agency official have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.
A soldier in the southeastern city of Daegu was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while on vacation before discharge, according to the ministry.
Over the weekend, another soldier in the border town of Cheorwon tested positive while in quarantine after a vacation, and an official at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, was found to have been infected following contact with a colleague who tested positive earlier.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 664.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 473 additional coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 105,752.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
EXO's Chanyeol to begin mandatory military service
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 500 for 5th day, another potential wave worrisome
-
N. Korea slams Japanese textbooks for distorting history, justifying invasion
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back below 500 on fewer tests; tougher curbs under review amid potential upticks
-
New virus cases above 500 for 5th day, another potential wave worrisome