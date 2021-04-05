S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung wins SAG Award for supporting role in 'Minari'
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung won an award at the U.S. Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for her supporting role in the drama film "Minari."
At the televised ceremony of the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday (U.S. time), Youn was named the winner of Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, beating Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father" and Helena Zengel for "News of the World."
The 73-year old screen veteran took the role of grandmother Soon-ja in "Minari," directed by Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung, which tells the story of a Korean immigrant family settling in rural Arkansas.
