Seoul stocks trade flat late morning on doubts over U.S. infrastructure plan
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded flat late Monday morning as investors speculate on a U.S. congressional pushback over the massive size of the US$2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.06 points at 3,112.86 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a weak start after finishing last week with a two-day gain on hopes of a global economic rebound from the massive U.S. stimulus spending plan.
Stocks traded choppy as foreigners and institutions sold, driven by the steep hike in valuation pressure in the local stock market.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.24 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.13 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.21 percent, and internet portal operator Naver shed 0.92 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.97 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 1.75 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,127.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.05 won from the previous session's close.
