Moon attends tree-planting day event at historic power plant site
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to going carbon neutral by 2050 on Monday, marking Korean Arbor Day, called "Sikmogil" here, according to his office.
He joined the official ceremony held at the Dangin-ri power plant site in the western Seoul district of Mapo. Dangin-ri was constructed in the 1930s as the country's first coal power plant. A major remodeling project is under way there to create a park-cum-culture complex, as a modern thermal power plant has been built underground.
Moon received a briefing from Choi Byung-am, head of the Korea Forest Service, on plans to expand the "urban forest," including a push for planting a total of 3 billion trees nationwide over the next three decades.
The president planted a tree there along with a group of children in commemoration of the 76th anniversary that falls on April 5.
The event was meant to publicize the importance of forests and woods, as well as environment-friendly energy use, for the future generation, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The president also expects more people to participate in a national tree-planting campaign for the state goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, it added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(LEAD) LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 500 for 5th day, another potential wave worrisome
-
N. Korea slams Japanese textbooks for distorting history, justifying invasion
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back below 500 on fewer tests; tougher curbs under review amid potential upticks