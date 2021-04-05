Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO Chemical to supply battery material for LG-GM joint venture

All News 13:59 April 05, 2021

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co., an affiliate of South Korea's steel giant POSCO Group, said Monday it will provide a key material for Ultium Cells' rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

POSCO Chemical said it will supply anodes, one part of lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, to Ultium Cells, a battery joint venture of South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. and American automaker General Motors Co.

Anode is a key material in a battery that preserves lithium coming from the cathode and generates electricity while releasing lithium.

In December, the chemical company struck a supply deal with Ultium Cells for cathodes, another crucial material for EV batteries.

POSCO has expanded investment in chemicals for rechargeable batteries as the EV battery market has been on a roll as automakers around the world race to go electric and eco-friendly due to tightened regulations on greenhouse gas emissions.

GM and LG are currently spending $2.3 billion on a new battery cell plant in Ohio, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

The plant is considered a linchpin of GM's plans for its next-generation EVs.

An employee of POSCO Chemical Co., an affiliate of South Korea's steel giant POSCO Group, checks the production line for anodes, one part of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, in this photo provided by the company on April 5, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#POSCO Chemical #EV battery ingredient
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!