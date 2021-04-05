8 conglomerates to lower barriers for their cafeteria biz
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Eight large business groups will lower barriers for non-affiliated firms to run cafeteria businesses for them, a sector long dominated by their affiliates, the corporate watchdog said Monday.
Samsung Group, Hyundai Motor Co. and six other large business groups promised that they will gradually end the long-running practice of having their affiliates do their in-house cafeteria business, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).
The groups said they plan to pick operators of cafeteria services for their employees through competitive bidding and permit smaller firms to enter the cafeteria business.
Their cafeteria business is worth 1.2 trillion won (US$1 billion), the KFTC said.
The in-house cafeteria market, valued at 4.3 trillion won, was 80 percent controlled by the top five players, which are affiliated with 15 large business groups.
Internal trading has been blamed for allowing owner families to easily net large profits by having subsidiaries award lucrative contracts to each other, undermining the principle of fair competition.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(LEAD) LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 500 for 5th day, another potential wave worrisome
-
N. Korea slams Japanese textbooks for distorting history, justifying invasion
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back below 500 on fewer tests; tougher curbs under review amid potential upticks