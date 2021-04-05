Seoul city to provide faster public Wi-Fi service at must-visit places from next month
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government said Monday faster public Wi-Fi service will be available at the city's popular tourist attractions and parks starting next month.
The upcoming service will offer speed that is four times faster and simultaneous coverage 2.5 times bigger than the current one, according to the city government.
It will be available at 17 popular places in the city, the so-called Kkachi On Hot Place, including Gwanghwamun Square, five royal palaces of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), Namdaemun Market and Han River parks.
"Kkachi On" refers to Seoul's public Wi-Fi service. Kkachi, magpie in Korean, is a symbol of the capital city and known to bring good luck.
Users can choose "Seoul_Secure" on their mobile phones to gain access to the service. After the initial access, phones will automatically be connected to the network whenever it is available.
More information on over 10,000 public Wi-Fi zones in the city is available on Seoul's digital map (https://map.seoul.go.kr) in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
