KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 0
Hanwha 30,900 UP 150
DB HiTek 57,800 UP 300
LGInt 31,450 UP 600
CJ 92,500 DN 500
JWPHARMA 29,500 DN 200
AmoreG 66,000 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 234,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 23,150 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,400 UP 500
Daewoong 31,150 DN 1,400
SamyangFood 90,400 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,750 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 410,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 44,900 UP 1,350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,000 0
SamsungF&MIns 187,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,200 DN 450
Kogas 33,150 UP 300
SK hynix 143,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 588,000 UP 7,000
ORION Holdings 14,650 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,630 UP 20
NEXENTIRE 7,670 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 139,000 DN 1,000
KCC 232,500 UP 3,500
SKBP 103,500 DN 1,500
Daesang 25,400 0
KAL 27,050 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,060 DN 110
SsangyongCement 7,560 UP 110
LG Corp. 91,800 DN 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,500 UP 4,000
BoryungPharm 21,100 0
L&L 14,800 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,400 UP 3,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 49,900 UP 2,950
POSCO 334,500 UP 16,000
Shinsegae 285,500 UP 11,500
Nongshim 284,000 UP 500
