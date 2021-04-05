KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SGBC 78,200 DN 2,500
Hyosung 87,700 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,100 0
LOTTE 33,700 0
Binggrae 59,400 DN 300
GCH Corp 33,750 DN 650
LotteChilsung 137,000 UP 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,800 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 194,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,750 UP 1,400
KUMHOTIRE 3,825 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 46,550 UP 50
SamsungElec 85,400 UP 600
NHIS 11,450 DN 100
CUCKOO 127,500 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 59,900 DN 1,100
LS 67,100 UP 600
GC Corp 342,000 DN 5,000
GS E&C 42,300 UP 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 43,750 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 655,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 305,000 DN 16,500
TaekwangInd 983,000 UP 29,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,710 0
SKC 134,000 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 14,800 UP 1,600
HANJINKAL 52,900 DN 4,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,700 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 37,000 UP 650
HITEJINRO 36,250 DN 250
Yuhan 62,800 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 180,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 49,750 UP 450
DL 84,800 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,950 DN 50
KIA CORP. 85,500 DN 1,100
HtlShilla 86,000 UP 100
Hanmi Science 56,900 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 193,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 118,000 DN 500
