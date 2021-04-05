Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 April 05, 2021

TAEYOUNG E&C 11,950 DN 50
KSOE 133,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,150 DN 600
OCI 115,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 37,200 DN 400
Ottogi 569,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 32,550 DN 400
F&F 136,000 UP 2,500
NamsunAlum 3,725 UP 5
MERITZ SECU 4,480 DN 30
KorZinc 406,500 UP 1,000
S-Oil 80,400 DN 800
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,950 UP 1,050
ZINUS 80,000 UP 100
S-1 82,300 UP 200
Hanchem 261,500 UP 500
DWS 48,600 DN 550
SamsungHvyInd 7,600 UP 220
SYC 57,300 DN 400
LG Innotek 209,500 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,800 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 56,400 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 67,400 UP 900
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 293,500 DN 8,000
HMM 28,750 UP 700
HYUNDAI WIA 81,700 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 245,000 DN 12,000
LS ELECTRIC 61,000 UP 600
Mobis 304,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO 24,000 UP 550
SamsungSecu 39,550 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 14,600 UP 450
SKTelecom 279,000 DN 2,000
SNT MOTIV 60,700 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 45,100 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,500 DN 50
Hanon Systems 18,300 UP 100
SK 279,500 DN 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 85,300 UP 4,000
Handsome 41,250 UP 1,000
KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
