KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 April 05, 2021

Asiana Airlines 14,950 DN 100
COWAY 65,200 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,500 UP 1,500
IBK 9,080 UP 40
DONGSUH 32,800 DN 750
SamsungEng 13,950 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 125,000 UP 500
PanOcean 6,210 UP 120
SAMSUNG CARD 33,750 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 20,950 DN 400
KT 27,750 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL205500 UP8000
LOTTE TOUR 19,050 DN 250
LG Uplus 12,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,000 UP 400
KT&G 81,200 DN 100
DHICO 13,100 UP 100
Doosanfc 50,100 DN 400
LG Display 24,600 UP 1,700
Kangwonland 25,350 0
NAVER 377,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 502,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 885,000 0
KIWOOM 132,500 DN 2,500
DSME 28,350 UP 550
DSINFRA 10,850 UP 100
DWEC 6,430 DN 30
DongwonF&B 191,500 0
KEPCO KPS 33,150 UP 50
LGH&H 1,551,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 817,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 26,800 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 0
LGELECTRONICS 154,500 DN 4,000
Celltrion 308,000 DN 12,500
Huchems 22,250 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 127,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,000 UP 1,200
KIH 91,500 UP 1,600
(MORE)

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
