KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 14,950 DN 100
COWAY 65,200 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,500 UP 1,500
IBK 9,080 UP 40
DONGSUH 32,800 DN 750
SamsungEng 13,950 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 125,000 UP 500
PanOcean 6,210 UP 120
SAMSUNG CARD 33,750 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 20,950 DN 400
KT 27,750 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL205500 UP8000
LOTTE TOUR 19,050 DN 250
LG Uplus 12,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,000 UP 400
KT&G 81,200 DN 100
DHICO 13,100 UP 100
Doosanfc 50,100 DN 400
LG Display 24,600 UP 1,700
Kangwonland 25,350 0
NAVER 377,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 502,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 885,000 0
KIWOOM 132,500 DN 2,500
DSME 28,350 UP 550
DSINFRA 10,850 UP 100
DWEC 6,430 DN 30
DongwonF&B 191,500 0
KEPCO KPS 33,150 UP 50
LGH&H 1,551,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 817,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 26,800 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 0
LGELECTRONICS 154,500 DN 4,000
Celltrion 308,000 DN 12,500
Huchems 22,250 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 127,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,000 UP 1,200
KIH 91,500 UP 1,600
(MORE)
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffocated by worst yellow dust storm in a decade
(LEAD) LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 500 for 5th day, another potential wave worrisome
N. Korea slams Japanese textbooks for distorting history, justifying invasion
(LEAD) New virus cases back below 500 on fewer tests; tougher curbs under review amid potential upticks