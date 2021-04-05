LOTTE Himart 40,150 DN 100

GS 38,900 DN 350

CJ CGV 27,250 0

LIG Nex1 43,900 UP 2,650

Fila Holdings 41,950 DN 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,500 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,750 UP 600

HANWHA LIFE 3,070 UP 10

AMOREPACIFIC 260,000 UP 1,500

FOOSUNG 10,150 DN 300

SK Innovation 232,500 DN 9,000

POONGSAN 33,150 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 54,600 UP 700

Hansae 19,850 UP 300

LG HAUSYS 83,100 UP 2,700

Youngone Corp 39,150 UP 500

CSWIND 72,000 0

GKL 16,300 UP 100

KOLON IND 62,800 UP 3,300

HanmiPharm 313,000 DN 4,000

BNK Financial Group 6,630 UP 60

emart 172,000 UP 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY474 00 UP350

KOLMAR KOREA 56,100 DN 300

DoubleUGames 68,400 UP 600

COSMAX 120,000 0

MANDO 67,000 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 750,000 UP 6,000

INNOCEAN 61,700 UP 900

Doosan Bobcat 41,550 UP 1,100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,650 UP 600

Netmarble 131,000 UP 4,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S284500 UP2500

ORION 130,500 UP 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,550 UP 350

BGF Retail 159,000 DN 500

SKCHEM 259,000 DN 6,000

HDC-OP 29,350 UP 650

WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 UP 50

Big Hit 248,000 UP 5,000

