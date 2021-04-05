KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 40,150 DN 100
GS 38,900 DN 350
CJ CGV 27,250 0
LIG Nex1 43,900 UP 2,650
Fila Holdings 41,950 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,750 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 3,070 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 260,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 10,150 DN 300
SK Innovation 232,500 DN 9,000
POONGSAN 33,150 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 54,600 UP 700
Hansae 19,850 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 83,100 UP 2,700
Youngone Corp 39,150 UP 500
CSWIND 72,000 0
GKL 16,300 UP 100
KOLON IND 62,800 UP 3,300
HanmiPharm 313,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 6,630 UP 60
emart 172,000 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY474 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 56,100 DN 300
DoubleUGames 68,400 UP 600
COSMAX 120,000 0
MANDO 67,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 750,000 UP 6,000
INNOCEAN 61,700 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 41,550 UP 1,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 19,650 UP 600
Netmarble 131,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S284500 UP2500
ORION 130,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,550 UP 350
BGF Retail 159,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 259,000 DN 6,000
HDC-OP 29,350 UP 650
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 UP 50
Big Hit 248,000 UP 5,000
