Bill seeks to advance Arbor Day due to global warming

All News 16:02 April 05, 2021

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- A lawmaker said Monday he has submitted a bill seeking to move up Arbor Day by two weeks due to rising temperatures.

The bill proposed by Min Hyung-bae of the ruling Democratic Party calls for changing Arbor Day from April 5 to March 20.

He cited the National Institute of Forest Science's data that showed the average temperatures from February to April have risen due to global warming since the mid-1990s.

The proposal also seeks to designate Arbor Week around Arbor Day to promote tree planting more actively and for a longer period.

"Heightening public awareness of Arbor Day will also help respond to the climate crisis," the lawmaker said.

Kids plant saplings in a field in the southeastern city of Daegu on April 2, 2021, ahead of Arbor Day on April 5. (Yonhap)


