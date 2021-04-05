Bill seeks to advance Arbor Day due to global warming
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- A lawmaker said Monday he has submitted a bill seeking to move up Arbor Day by two weeks due to rising temperatures.
The bill proposed by Min Hyung-bae of the ruling Democratic Party calls for changing Arbor Day from April 5 to March 20.
He cited the National Institute of Forest Science's data that showed the average temperatures from February to April have risen due to global warming since the mid-1990s.
The proposal also seeks to designate Arbor Week around Arbor Day to promote tree planting more actively and for a longer period.
"Heightening public awareness of Arbor Day will also help respond to the climate crisis," the lawmaker said.
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(LEAD) LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 500 for 5th day, another potential wave worrisome
-
N. Korea slams Japanese textbooks for distorting history, justifying invasion
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back below 500 on fewer tests; tougher curbs under review amid potential upticks