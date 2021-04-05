Super Junior, Mamamoo, Pentagon to perform during virtual K-pop fest in Busan
BUSAN, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Super Junior, Pentagon and Mamamoo will perform during the Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) to be held online in the southeastern port city of Busan next month, its organizer said Monday.
The Busan Tourism Organization announced the second lineup of performers for the major annual K-pop festival, which will be streamed from May 6-9.
The list includes Super Junior and Pentagon, two male groups that recently came back with new albums. It will also feature Mamamoo, a band of four powerful female vocalists.
The organizer announced the first lineup on March 29, including NCT Dream, a teenage sub-unit of SM Entertainment's popular boy band NCT, and two other rising boy groups -- The Boyz and WEi.
The final list of performers will be announced later this month, according to festival officials.
Founded in 2016, BOF has developed into one of the largest K-pop festivals in the country. Last year's edition was canceled due to COVID-19.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
-
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
-
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(LEAD) LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 500 for 5th day, another potential wave worrisome
-
N. Korea slams Japanese textbooks for distorting history, justifying invasion
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back below 500 on fewer tests; tougher curbs under review amid potential upticks