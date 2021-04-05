S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 5, 2021
All News 16:30 April 05, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.697 0.693 +0.4
3-year TB 1.202 1.151 +5.1
10-year TB 2.094 2.049 +4.5
2-year MSB 0.922 0.896 +2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.095 2.067 +2.8
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
