Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
coronavirus-additional cases
New virus cases back below 500 on fewer tests; tougher curbs under review amid potential upticks
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 500 after six days on Monday on fewer tests over the weekend, but health authorities warned of enhanced social distancing rules amid growing concerns over a new wave of the pandemic.
The country reported 473 more COVID-19 cases, including 449 local infections, raising the total caseload to 105,752, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it will withdraw from the mobile business after years of money-losing performance amid intensifying competition with bigger rivals.
The South Korean tech powerhouse said in a regulatory filing that its mobile communications (MC) unit will no longer produce and sell handsets after July 31, citing its long slump and fierce competition in the industry.
Moon warns of zero tolerance for violations of social distancing rules
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Monday for a sense of vigilance against COVID-19 among the people in South Korea, with the daily number of newly confirmed cases hovering around 500.
He warned of strict measures against violations of social distancing rules and other acts that obstruct the antivirus fight, speaking in front of pool reporters.
N.K. 'party cell' leaders visit mausoleum of late leaders ahead of conference
SEOUL -- Leaders of grassroots units of North Korea's ruing Workers' Party paid tribute to the mausoleum of late leaders in Pyongyang, state media reported Monday, apparently before partaking in their first congress in over three years.
State media earlier said that the conference of secretaries of "party cells" was set to take place early this month to discuss "the affairs in prioritizing the position and the role" of the cells without specifying the date. Party cells refer to the party's most elementary units consisting of five to 30 members.
Gov't may consider banning travel to Myanmar if unrest worsens: official
SEOUL -- The government could consider banning travel to Myanmar and arrange additional temporary flights to help South Koreans leave the country if the political unrest there worsens, a foreign ministry official said Monday.
The government has helped organize one or two temporary flights a week from the Southeast Asian nation since the Feb. 1 military coup that plunged the nation into turmoil. So far, a total of 411 out of some 3,500 South Koreans living there have returned home on those flights, according to the official.
Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on U.S. infrastructure plan
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced for the third straight session on Monday as investors weigh the US$2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal in the United States. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.03 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 3,120.83 points.
S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
BTS becomes 1st Korean artist to be nominated for Brit Awards
'We feel grief and anger,' BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism
'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
Picasso's 'Massacre in Korea' to be exhibited for first time in S. Korea
LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz
New virus cases above 500 for 5th day, another potential wave worrisome
N. Korea slams Japanese textbooks for distorting history, justifying invasion
New virus cases back below 500 on fewer tests; tougher curbs under review amid potential upticks