S. Korea, Thailand agree to hold high-level talks on health security

All News 19:12 April 05, 2021

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Thailand agreed to launch a "two plus two" dialogue of foreign and health ministers to discuss cooperation in health and other related fields, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong agreed to hold such a meeting "at an appropriate time" when he spoke by phone with his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwina, earlier in the day, the ministry said in a release.

The ministers also agreed to work together to resume high-level diplomacy depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, including a vice-ministerial level policy dialogue, the ministry said.

Efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a broader range of areas, such as the economy, infrastructure and defense, were among what was discussed in the phone talks.

Chung and Pramudwina reaffirmed support for the constructive role of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in resolving the escalating political turmoil in Myanmar, triggered by the Feb. 1 military coup that has led to a bloody crackdown on civilians opposing the junta.

In the phone talks, Chung also explained to the Thai side Korea's continued efforts for the Korean Peninsula peace process, and Don, in turn, reaffirmed his country's firm support for Seoul's peace drive, the ministry said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaks during a joint announcement with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Seoul's foreign ministry, in this pool photo published by the Associated Press on March 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

