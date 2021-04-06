Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 April 06, 2021

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- 40-somethings care about real estate, those in 20s gender issues in Seoul mayoral election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul mayoral nominees make real estate policy pledges that exceed their authority (Kookmin Daily)
-- New real estate loans to be relieved of LTV-DTI regulations (Donga llbo)
-- LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul mayoral election exists without policy (Segye Times)
-- Last-minute pledge for by-election (Chosun Ilbo)
-- LG Electronics exits from mobile biz after 26 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Debate absent during last debate for Seoul mayor election (Hankyoreh)
-- LG Electronics exits from mobile biz after 26 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- More than half of loans applied for by people under 40 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SK's investment into battery business ... jackpot (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- LG quits smartphone business (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul, Washington hope to schedule summit talks sooner (Korea Herald)
-- LG Electronics to exit smartphone business (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!