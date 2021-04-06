Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- 40-somethings care about real estate, those in 20s gender issues in Seoul mayoral election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul mayoral nominees make real estate policy pledges that exceed their authority (Kookmin Daily)
-- New real estate loans to be relieved of LTV-DTI regulations (Donga llbo)
-- LG Electronics exits from loss-making mobile biz (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul mayoral election exists without policy (Segye Times)
-- Last-minute pledge for by-election (Chosun Ilbo)
-- LG Electronics exits from mobile biz after 26 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Debate absent during last debate for Seoul mayor election (Hankyoreh)
-- LG Electronics exits from mobile biz after 26 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- More than half of loans applied for by people under 40 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SK's investment into battery business ... jackpot (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- LG quits smartphone business (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul, Washington hope to schedule summit talks sooner (Korea Herald)
-- LG Electronics to exit smartphone business (Korea Times)
