SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Choices of Seoul, Busan to decide fate of ruling, opposition parties (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Your vote today can shake landscape of presidential election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party sees victory by 3 pct points, opposition expects win by over 15 pct points (Donga llbo)
-- 'Mini presidential election': Next year's fate at stake (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Prelude to presidential election': Future depends on your vote (Segye Times)
-- There is clear link between AZ vaccine and blood clots (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Koreans in Israel who completed vaccination: Real spring is here (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Confirmation only left for always sharp public opinion (Hankyoreh)
-- This is why your vote is so important, precious (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Fairness to be judged, real bout begins now (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Wall Street expects best U.S. economic boom through next year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North pulls out of Tokyo Summer Olympics (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea's total liabilities surpass GDP for first time (Korea Herald)
-- Residents of Seoul, Busan to choose their mayors (Korea Times)
