(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 6)

In a speech at an event hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, Moon vowed that his government would hold consultations with the business community on a regular basis to listen to difficulties facing corporations and seek solutions to them. It has yet to be seen whether his latest pro-corporate message will lead to substantial changes in his administration's relationship with the business circle. Some critics note his speech was aimed at affecting moderate and middle-class voters' sentiment in favor of ruling party candidates ahead of key mayoral by-elections this week.