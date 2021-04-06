(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 6)

Oh's camp strongly countered her and the DPK by saying that Park should not have run for mayor in the first place to abide by her party's previous pledge not to field a candidate in a constituency where the party-affiliated head quits over misdeeds such as sexual harassment. Oh pointed to the case of former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon who committed suicide following allegations of sexual harassment by his secretary. He called out Park and her party for breaking this pledge, calling them liars during a TV debate late Monday night.