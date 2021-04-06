Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea decides not to participate in Tokyo Olympics

08:43 April 06, 2021

SEOUL, April 6 (Yohap) -- North Korea said Tuesday it will not participate in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics to protect its athletes against the global coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made during a general assembly meeting of the North's Olympic Committee held in Pyongyang on March 25.

